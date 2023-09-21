EMS share price debuts at 33.7% premium at ₹282.05 on NSE2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST
EMS Ltd shares listed at a premium, with a share price of ₹282.05 on NSE and ₹282.05 on BSE, 33.7% higher than the IPO price of ₹211.
EMS listing date: Shares of EMS Ltd listed on the bourses at a premium on Thursday. On the NSE, EMS share price today was listed at ₹282.05 per share, 33.7% higher than the issue price of ₹211, and on the BSE, EMS share price was listed at ₹281.55 per share.
