eMudhra files draft IPO papers with Sebi to raise funds

The OFS comprises up to 3.29 million shares by Venkatraman Srinivasan, up to 3.19 million shares by Taarav Pte, up to 0.51 million shares by Kaushik Srinivasan, up to 0.51 million shares by Lakshmi Kaushik, up to 0.88 million shares by Arvind Srinivasan and up to 0.13 million shares by Aishwarya Arvind.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}