Home / Markets / Ipo /  eMudhra files draft IPO papers with Sebi to raise funds

eMudhra files draft IPO papers with Sebi to raise funds

The new initiative from eMudhra is aimed at helping slash costs for enterprises, said V. Srinivasan, chairman, eMudhra. Photo: Mint
2 min read . 03:22 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 8.51 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters

Bengaluru-based eMudhra Ltd has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) approval to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of   200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 8.51 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of   200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 8.51 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of   200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 8.51 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

The OFS comprises up to 3.29 million shares by Venkatraman Srinivasan, up to 3.19 million shares by Taarav Pte, up to 0.51 million shares by Kaushik Srinivasan, up to 0.51 million shares by Lakshmi Kaushik, up to 0.88 million shares by Arvind Srinivasan and up to 0.13 million shares by Aishwarya Arvind.

The firm may consider a pre-IPO placement of upto 39 crore, the DRHP said.

IIFL Securities, Yes Securities and Indorient Financial Services are the banks managing the sale.

The digital signature certificates provider firm will use around 35 crore for paying debt. As of 15 October, the total borrowings for the firm were at 51.22 crore.

The firm will use 40.22 crore to fund working capital and 46.36 crore for buying equipment and funding data centres proposed to be set up in India and overseas locations.

eMudhra will use 15 crore for funding expenditure relating to product development and 15.27 crore for investment in eMudhra Inc for augmenting its business development, sales, marketing and other related costs for future growth.

The firm is India's largest licensed certifying authority with a market share of 37.9% in the digital signature certificates market in the fiscal year 2021 versus 36.5% in FY20. Its retail customer grew to 1.15 lakh from 58,872 in FY2019. Further, its enterprise customers rose to 518 from 249.

The total income of the company stood at 132.45 crore in FY21 against 116.45 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period stood at 25.36 crore versus 18.42 crore in the previous year.

