The initial public offer (IPO) of digital signature certificate provider eMudhra was subscribed 2.72 times on the last day of subscription on Tuesday. The ₹413 crore-IPO got bids for 3,09,02,516 shares against 1,13,64,784 shares on offer.

The portion meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 4.05 times subscription, while the category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 2.61 times and non-institutional investors 1.28 times.

The finalization of basis of share allotment of eMudhra IPO is expected to take place this week on Friday, May 27, 2022 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on May 31. The registrar for this IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, therefore the allotment application can be checked on its website here or on the BSE website here.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to ₹161 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of up to 98,35,394 equity shares. Price range for the offer was at ₹243-256 per share. eMudhra Ltd raised ₹124 crore from anchor investors.

As per market observers, eMudhra shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹2-3 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to repay debt, support working capital requirements, purchase equipment and pay for other related costs for data centre proposed to be set up in India and overseas locations, develop products, investment in eMudhra INC and for general corporate purposes.

eMudhra is the largest licensed certifying authority in India with a market share of 37.9 per cent in the digital signature certificates market space in financial year 2021, having grown from 36.5 per cent in FY20.

The company has been engaged in the business of providing digital trust services and enterprise solutions to individuals and organisations.