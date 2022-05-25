eMudhra IPO: GMP, share allotment, listing date details inside

The finalization of basis of share allotment of eMudhra IPO is expected to take place this week on Friday, May 27, 2022 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on May 31. The registrar for this IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, therefore the allotment application can be checked on its website here or on the BSE website here.

