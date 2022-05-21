eMudhra IPO: GMP, subscription status, financials, review. Should you apply?

Giving subscribe tag to eMudhra IPO, Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities said, "Company is bringing the issue at price band of ₹243-256 per share at p/e multiple of 49x on post issue annualized 9Months FY22 eps basis. Company being largest licensed Certifying Authority in India is a one stop shop solution provider in secure digital transformation and is well-positioned to capture the favourable industry dynamics in India and globally. eMudhra being one unique Indian company with presence across all the three segments of Digital Trust Services, Digital Security Solutions and Paperless Transformation Solutions is one of the largest players in the Indian Digital Trust Services market with a market share of 17.8% . Despite being just 12 years in the market, eMudhra has better brand recognition and stronger channel partner relationship. Looking after decent financial performance of company & unique business model, we recommend “Subscribe" on issue."

