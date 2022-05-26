eMudhra IPO: After closure of subscription, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for eMudhra IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 27th May 2022. The initial public offering (IPO) aims to raise ₹412.79 crore from its public offer out of which ₹161 crore is expected from fresh issues whereas ₹251.79 crore is expected via offer for sale (OFS) route. After three days of subscription, the public issue was subscribed 2.72 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 2.61 times. According to market observers, shares of eMudhra are available at a premium of ₹3. Those who have bid for the IPO are advised to check allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official registrar of the public issue. The official registrar of eMudhra IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

eMudhra IPO GMP today

According to market observers, eMudhra IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹3, which is ₹7 down from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹10. Market observers said that dip in GMP can be attributed to negative sentiments in secondary market as the broad markets have been witnessing sell-off for last three sessions. They said that if the negative trend continues at Dalal Street, grey market signals that the stock may have a par listing.

eMudhra IPO allotment: Links to check status

As mentioned above, bidders can check eMudhra IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official website of the registrar — Link Intime India Private Ltd. However, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

eMudhra IPO allotment status check at BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select eMudhra IPO;

3] Enter eMudhra IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your eMudhra IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

eMudhra IPO allotment status check at Link Intime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select eMudhra IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your eMudhra IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.