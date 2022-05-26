eMudhra IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

eMudhra IPO: After closure of subscription, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for eMudhra IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 27th May 2022. The initial public offering (IPO) aims to raise ₹412.79 crore from its public offer out of which ₹161 crore is expected from fresh issues whereas ₹251.79 crore is expected via offer for sale (OFS) route. After three days of subscription, the public issue was subscribed 2.72 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 2.61 times. According to market observers, shares of eMudhra are available at a premium of ₹3. Those who have bid for the IPO are advised to check allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official registrar of the public issue. The official registrar of eMudhra IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

