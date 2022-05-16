The company has cut the size of the fresh issue from ₹200 crore to ₹161 crore. Besides, there will be an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of 98.35 lakh shares by promoters and existing shareholders. At the upper end of the price band, the public issue is expected to fetch ₹413 crore through IPO. Shares of the company are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on June 1, 2022.