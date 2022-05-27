eMudhra IPO share allotment soon. Here's how to check application status online

Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
eMudhra IPO allotment date: Bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check eMudhra IPO allotment status online.
1 min read . 07:46 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Once eMudhra IPO allotment is announced, bidders will be able to check their eMudhra IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official website of the registrar of eMudhra IPO

eMudhra IPO: Share allocation of the public issue can be announced any time today as tentative eMudhra IPO allotment date is 27th May 2022. So, bidders are advised to keep an eye on initiation of share allotment process. Once eMudhra IPO allotment is announced, bidders will be able to check their eMudhra IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO — Link Intime India Private Ltd.

eMudhra IPO allotment status: Direct links to check application status

As mentioned above, bidders can check eMudhra IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the Link Intime website — linkintime.co.in. However, for convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check eMudhra IPO allotment status online.

eMudhra IPO allotment status check at BSE

Bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select eMudhra IPO;

3] Enter eMudhra IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your eMudhra IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check eMudhra IPO allotment status at Link Intime

To check one's application status on registrar's website, bidders can login at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the step by step guide mentioned below:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select eMudhra IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your eMudhra IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.