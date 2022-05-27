eMudhra IPO share allotment soon. Here's how to check application status online

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Once eMudhra IPO allotment is announced, bidders will be able to check their eMudhra IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official website of the registrar of eMudhra IPO
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
eMudhra IPO: Share allocation of the public issue can be announced any time today as tentative eMudhra IPO allotment date is 27th May 2022. So, bidders are advised to keep an eye on initiation of share allotment process. Once eMudhra IPO allotment is announced, bidders will be able to check their eMudhra IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO — Link Intime India Private Ltd.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
eMudhra IPO: Share allocation of the public issue can be announced any time today as tentative eMudhra IPO allotment date is 27th May 2022. So, bidders are advised to keep an eye on initiation of share allotment process. Once eMudhra IPO allotment is announced, bidders will be able to check their eMudhra IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO — Link Intime India Private Ltd.
eMudhra IPO allotment status: Direct links to check application status
eMudhra IPO allotment status: Direct links to check application status