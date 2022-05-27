eMudhra IPO share allotment soon. Here's how to check application status online

eMudhra IPO: Share allocation of the public issue can be announced any time today as tentative eMudhra IPO allotment date is 27th May 2022. So, bidders are advised to keep an eye on initiation of share allotment process. Once eMudhra IPO allotment is announced, bidders will be able to check their eMudhra IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO — Link Intime India Private Ltd.

