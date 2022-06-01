eMudhra IPO listing: Shares of eMudhra Limited is going to hit the Dalal Street today as it is going to make its debut on BSE and NSE today. As per the information available on BSE website , eMudhra IPO listing date is 1st June 2022. The BSE website further says that the equity shares of eMudhra Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities in a special pre-open session (SPOS) at 10:00 AM. As per the market observers, eMudhra IPO GMP (grey market premium) is in negative zone. However, stock market experts said that eMudhra shares may have a positive debut today. They said that eMudhra IPO listing price is expected around ₹250 to ₹260 apiece levels.

Speaking on eMudhra IPO listing price, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "eMudhra Limited received a soft response from the investors owing to rich pricing and jittery primary market sentiments. The company has significant market share but intensifying competition cannot be ruled out. Thus, as per the current scenario, the issue may list around ₹250 to 260 levels, means near its issue price."

Expecting a positive debut for eMudhra IPO, Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "The company is the market leader in India for the digital signature segment having robust accreditations globally. The issue had received a reasonably good response from investors; however there is not much activity in the grey market, therefore it is difficult to predict the exact listing price. The company doesn’t have a listed peer in India and the valuations demanded had priced in most of the positives. Nevertheless, we expect a positive listing for the issue, and post listing, long-term investors may accumulate the stock."

However, some experts believe that eMudhra shares may have a discounted debut as there is very less activity in the grey market.

Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India Securities said, "eMudhra is operating in a highly competitive segment. The current market scenario is not favourable for IPO listing. The company’s past performance and valuations also placed the issue price at higher end. We expect EML IPO to list at a discount price on listing day."

eMudhra IPO GMP today

According to market observers, eMudhra IPO GMP today is minus ₹5, which means grey market is expecting a discounted debut of eMudhra shares. They said that eMudhra GMP today is minus ₹5, which means eMudhra share would list around ₹251 ( ₹256 - ₹5) per equity share.

