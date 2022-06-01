eMudhra share listing today. Experts predict 'positive' debut

eMudhra IPO listing: Shares of eMudhra Limited is going to hit the Dalal Street today as it is going to make its debut on BSE and NSE today. As per the information available on BSE website, eMudhra IPO listing date is 1st June 2022. The BSE website further says that the equity shares of eMudhra Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities in a special pre-open session (SPOS) at 10:00 AM. As per the market observers, eMudhra IPO GMP (grey market premium) is in negative zone. However, stock market experts said that eMudhra shares may have a positive debut today. They said that eMudhra IPO listing price is expected around ₹250 to ₹260 apiece levels.

