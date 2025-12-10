Encompass Design India IPO allotment likely today: GMP, steps to check status online

Encompass Design India IPO allotment: As the subscription window of the initial public offering (IPO) of Encompass Design India (ScaleSauce) closes, the focus is now on the share allotment, which is expected to be finalised today, i.e., Wednesday, December 10. The SME IPO saw a mild subscription of over 2 times, and the grey market indicates the stock could see a muted debut.

With a price band of ₹101 to ₹107 per share, the SME IPO opened for public subscription on Friday, December 5, and concluded on Tuesday, December 9. The issue saw an overall subscription of 2.2 times, with the retail portion booked nearly 2 times.

The share allotment is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, and successful bidders can expect their shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Thursday. Those who applied for the IPO but failed to get the allotment will get the refund on Thursday.

Encompass Design India IPO will list on the NSE SME on Friday, December 12.

How to check Encompass Design India IPO allotment status online? Investors who bet on the IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the NSE.

MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. was the registrar of the issue.

How to check Encompass Design India IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? Step 1: Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Choose ‘Encompass Design India IPO’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3: Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Click on Search

Your Encompass Design India IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Encompass Design India IPO allotment status check NSE Step 1: Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Encompass Design India IPO’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

Your Encompass Design India IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Encompass Design India IPO GMP The latest grey market premium (GMP) of Encompass Design India was ₹11. This indicated the stock could be listed at a premium of 10.28%.

Based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Encompass Design India, operating under the brand name ScaleSauce, is engaged in building and scaling consumer brands in India, with a focus on the home and living and food segments tailored to the modern urban Indian consumer.

