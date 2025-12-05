Encompass Design India IPO Day 1: Here's GMP, subscription status, and other details

Encompass Design India IPO, operating under the consumer brand ScaleSauce. opened for subscription on Friday, December 5. The SME IPO will close for bidding on Tuesday, December 9.

Encompass Design India develops and expands consumer brands in the lifestyle, home and living, and food segments aimed at urban buyers. Its portfolio covers products such as bed sheets, curtains, comforters, table linen, pillow covers, and sauces marketed under its own labels.

The company is also involved in trading agro-based goods, cotton, and fabrics. In addition to manufacturing, its ScaleSauce division offers digital and ecommerce solutions—including branding, marketing, technology support, and logistics—for both D2C brands and enterprise clients.

Encompass Design India IPO subscription status The Encompass Design India IPO has received 2,47,200 shares against offered 25,00,800.

The NII category has received bids for 2,08,800 shares. meanwhile, QIB section remained unsubscribed.

Encompass Design India IPO GMP today The shares of Encompass Design India IPO is currently not trading in the grey market. This means that the GMP of Encompass Design India IPO is +0, as per investorgain.

The estimated listing price of Encompass Design India IPO is likely to be the same as the issue price of ₹107.

Encompass Design India IPO details Encompass Design India IPO is a book build issue of ₹40.21 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.38 crore shares of ₹40.21 crore.

The Encompass Design India IPO has set its price band between ₹101 and ₹107 per share. The minimum application size for retail investors is 2,400 shares, which comes to ₹2,56,800 at the top end of the price range. For HNIs, the minimum bid is three lots, or 3,600 shares, requiring an investment of ₹3,85,200.

In total, the IPO consists of 37,58,400 shares, out of which1,88,400 shares worth ₹2.02 crore are allocated to the market maker. The remaining public issue includes 35,70,000 shares valued at ₹38.20 crore. On December 4, anchor investors received 10,69,200 shares, generating ₹11.44 crore ahead of the issue opening.

3Dimension Capital Services is managing the issue as the book-running lead manager, MUFG Intime India is the registrar, and Alacrity Securities is the market maker.