Endurance Technologies share price jumps over 14% on robust Q4 results. Time to buy, sell or hold?
Endurance Technologies share price surged over 14% on strong Q4 results, with PAT up 54% YoY. Total income rose by 20% YoY. Stock opened at ₹2,202.25, touching high of ₹2,317.55 and low of ₹2,166.45. Analysts foresee positive trend for the stock, with support at ₹2,000-2,100.
Endurance Technologies share price jumped over 14% on Friday's session following the company's strong Q4 results. The company's consolidated profit after taxes (PAT) for the quarter that ended March surged 54% year over year to ₹210.2 crore from ₹136.5 crore, as per the exchange filing. Endurance Technologies consolidated total income rose by 20% year over year to ₹2,711.3 crore from ₹2,255.2 crore. Endurance Technologies share price today opened at ₹2,202.25 on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,317.55 and an intraday low of ₹2,166.45.
