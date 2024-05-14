Energy Mission Machineries IPO allotment status: Energy Mission Machineries IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, May 14). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Energy Mission Machineries IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. On the last day of bidding, Energy Mission Machineries IPO subscription status was 320.67 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

Investors can use the basis of allotment to determine whether or not they have been allotted any and how many shares. The number of shares allocated will also be shown on the IPO allocation status. For individuals who applied but were not allocated shares, the refund process will begin. The shares offered to them will be credited to their demat accounts.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Tuesday, May 14. The refund procedure will begin on Tuesday, as soon as the allocation is finalised.

Energy Mission Machineries IPO listing date is fixed for Thursday, May 16 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Energy Mission Machineries IPO, you can do a Energy Mission Machineries IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Enter your login information directly Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html - Energy Mission Machineries IPO allotment link

Step 2

Select "Energy Mission Machineries IPO " from the list of companies.

Step 3

Choose for "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4

Choose "Search."

You may view your Energy Mission Machineries IPO on your phone's display or on the computer monitor.

Energy Mission Machineries IPO details

Energy Mission Machineries IPO, worth ₹41.15 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 29,82,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The objectives that follow will be achieved by the firm using the net issuance proceeds: financing of capital expenditures for civil building projects at the Sanand, Gujarat, district of Ahmedabad, manufacturing facility currently in operation financing of capital costs for the installation of new machinery and plants; In order to fulfill the needs for operating capital; corporate goals in general.

The Energy Mission Machineries IPO's registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, and the book running lead manager is Hem Securities Limited. Energy Mission Machineries IPO is being market-makered by Hem Finlease.

Energy Mission Machineries IPO GMP today

Energy Mission Machineries IPO GMP is +140. This indicates Energy Mission Machineries share price were trading at a premium of ₹140 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Energy Mission Machineries IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹278 apiece, which is 101.45% higher than the IPO price of ₹138.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

