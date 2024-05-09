Energy Mission Machineries IPO fully booked within hours of opening on strong retail, NII push. Check GMP, other details
Energy Mission Machineries IPO opens for subscription on May 9 and closes on May 13, with a price band of ₹131-138 per share. The firm provides metal fabrication solutions to various sectors using CNC, NC, and traditional metal forming equipment.
The IPO lot size for Energy Mission Machineries is 1,000 shares.
