Energy Mission Machineries share price makes a stellar debut, stock opens with 165% premium at ₹366 apiece on NSE SME
Energy Mission Machineries had a remarkable debut on NSE SME, with share price opening at ₹366, 165.22% higher than the issue price of ₹138. The company specializes in metal fabrication solutions and showed notable growth in profit after tax and sales.
