Enfuse Solutions IPO allotment date has been fixed for today (Wednesday, March 20). By the end of today, the share allotment for the SME IPO should be finalised. Investors who applied for the Enfuse Solutions IPO can find out their allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd registrar's webpage.

The basis of allotment allows investors to ascertain if and how many shares they have been allocated. In the IPO allotment status, the number of shares allocated is also shown. For those applicants who did not get shares, the company will start the refund procedure. Shares will be credited into the allocated recipients' demat accounts.

Thursday, March 21, those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund process will also commence on the same day as soon as the allotment is finalised on Wednesday.

Enfuse Solutions IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, March 22 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Enfuse Solutions IPO, you can do a Enfuse Solutions IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html-Enfuse Solutions IPO allotment link

Step 2 Choose "Enfuse Solutions IPO" in company name section.

Step 3 Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4 Click at 'Search'

Your Enfuse Solutions IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Enfuse Solutions IPO GMP today Enfuse Solutions IPO GMP or grey market premium is +43. As per www.investorgain.com, this suggests that the Enfuse Solutions share price was being traded at a premium of ₹43 on the grey market.

Considering the upper end of the price band and the current premium on the grey market, the estimated listing price of Enfuse Solutions shares is ₹139 apiece, which is 44.79% more than the IPO price of ₹96.

The price movement on the grey market over the last 11 sessions suggests that the current GMP ( ₹43) is on the rise. According to analyst data at investorgain.com, the GMP ranges from ₹0 to ₹80.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

