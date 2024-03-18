Enfuse Solutions IPO: Check latest GMP, subscription status on day 2, key dates, other details
Enfuse Solutions IPO price band is set at ₹91–96 per share. Subscriptions begin on March 15 and end on March 19. The proceeds of the new 23,37,600 equity share offering, valued at ₹22.44 crore, would be used for working capital requirements, debt repayment, and general corporate objectives.
Enfuse Solutions IPO has opened for bidding on Friday, March 15, and close on Tuesday, March 19. The price band of the issue has been set in the range of ₹91 to ₹96 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 apiece. Investors of Enfuse Solutions IPO can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof.
