Enfuse Solutions IPO has opened for bidding on Friday, March 15, and close on Tuesday, March 19. The price band of the issue has been set in the range of ₹91 to ₹96 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 apiece. Investors of Enfuse Solutions IPO can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Enfuse Solutions IPO has set aside 35% of the shares for retail investors, 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), and 15% for non-institutional institutional investors (NII). Up to 1,20,000 equity shares, or 5.13% of the offer, have been allotted to the market maker.

Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) states that its primary objective is to offer integrated digital solutions in a number of domains, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, e-commerce and digital services, data management and analytics, and education technology and solutions.

Vertexplus Technologies Ltd (P/E: 36.43), eClerx Services Ltd (P/E: 25.06), and Systango Technologies Ltd (P/E: 26.76) are the company's listed peers, according to RHP.

Enfuse Solutions Limited's profit after tax (PAT) increased by 47.76% and revenue increased by 2.1% during the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The basis for share allocation is expected to be decided on Wednesday, March 20. The firm will commence refunds on Thursday, March 21, and the shares will be credited to the allottees' demat accounts the same day as the refund. On Friday, March 22, Enfuse Solutions shares will list on NSE SME.

Enfuse Solutions IPO subscription status Enfuse Solutions IPO has been booked 23.61 times, so far, on day 2. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 38.41 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 17.98 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 3,66,82,800 shares against 15,54,000 shares on offer, at 13:57 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The issue was booked 8.36 times on day 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Enfuse Solutions IPO details Enfuse Solutions IPO, worth ₹22.44 crore includes fresh issue of 23,37,600 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The company intends to pay back some of its loans as well as use the proceeds of the issuance for general corporate purposes and working capital requirements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the Enfuse Solutions IPO.

Enfuse Solutions IPO GMP today Enfuse Solutions IPO GMP or grey market premium is +35. This indicates Enfuse Solutions share price were trading at a premium of ₹35 in the grey market, according to www.investorgain.com

The expected listing price of Enfuse Solutions shares is ₹131 apiece, which is 36.46% more than the IPO price of ₹96, taking into account the upper end of the price band and the existing premium on the grey market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Grey market activity during the previous nine sessions indicates that the current GMP ( ₹35) is trending downward. Analysts at investorgain.com highlighted that the lowest GMP is ₹0 and the maximum GMP is ₹80.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

