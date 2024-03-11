Enfuse Solutions IPO: Price band, issue size, GMP, key details to know

Enfuse Solutions IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹91 to ₹96 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. Enfuse Solutions IPO will open for subscription on Friday, March 15, and close on Tuesday, March 19. Enfuse Solutions IPO lot size consists of 1,200 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof.

The floor price is 9.1 times of the face value and the cap price is 9.6 times of the face value of the equity shares.

The company's business, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), is to provide integrated digital solutions in a number of fields, such as data management and analytics, e-commerce and digital services, machine learning and artificial intelligence, and education technology and solutions.

Also Read: Gopal Snacks IPO last day bidding: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The firm uses a combination of delivery teams consisting of both domain experts and generalists, custom-designed data procedures, and internal technologies to automate and simplify different processes to offer these service solutions.

As per RHP, the company's listed peers are Vertexplus Technologies Ltd (with a P/E of 36.43), eClerx Services Ltd (with a P/E of 25.06), and Systango Technologies Ltd (with a P/E of 26.76).

Between the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, Enfuse Solutions Limited's revenue climbed by 2.1% and profit after tax (PAT) soared by 47.76%.

It has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The market maker has been allocated up to 1,20,000 equity shares or 5.13% of the issue.

Tentatively, Enfuse Solutions IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, March 20, and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, March 21, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Enfuse Solutions share price is likely to be listed on NSE SME on Friday, March 22.

Also Read: Pratham EPC Projects IPO subscribed over 4 times within hours of opening on day 1; check GMP, key details of SME IPO

Enfuse Solutions IPO details

Enfuse Solutions IPO, which is worth ₹22.44 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 23,37,600 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. This is a completely a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The firm plans to use the issue's proceeds for the following purposes: general corporate purposes, working capital needs, and the repayment of some loans that the company has taken out.

The registrar for the Enfuse Solutions IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, and the book running lead manager is Hem Securities Limited.

Also Read: RK Swamy IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what latest GMP, subscription status indicate ahead of listing

Enfuse Solutions IPO GMP today



Enfuse Solutions IPO GMP or grey market premium is +70. This indicates Enfuse Solutions share price were trading at a premium of ₹70 in the grey market, according to www.investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Enfuse Solutions share price is ₹166 apiece, which is 72.92% higher than the IPO price of ₹96.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Krystal Integrated Services IPO: Price band set at ₹680-715 apiece, check issue details, key dates, more

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!