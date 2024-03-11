Enfuse Solutions IPO: Price band, issue size, GMP, key details to know
Enfuse Solutions IPO price band set at ₹91-96 per share, subscription opens on March 15 and closes on March 19, lot size of 1,200 shares. The IPO worth ₹22.44 crore with fresh issue of 23,37,600 equity shares, proceeds for general corporate purposes, working capital needs, and loan repayment.
