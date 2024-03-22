Enfuse Solutions share price made a positive debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Enfuse Solutions share price opened at ₹115, which is 19.79% higher than the issue price of ₹96.

The Enfuse Solutions IPO was held on Friday, March 15, and concluded on Tuesday, March 19. The issue's price band for equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each was fixed at ₹91 to ₹96. In the Enfuse Solutions IPO, investors were able to place bids for up to 1,200 shares, if not more.

A total of 35% of the shares were reserved for retail investors in the Enfuse Solutions IPO, 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), and 15% for non-institutional institutional investors (NII). The market maker was alloted up to 1,20,000 equity shares, or 5.13% of the offer.

Enfuse Solutions IPO was booked 331.81 times, on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 248.42 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 953.22 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com. The QIB portion was booked 99.97 times.

The company's major objective, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), is to provide integrated digital solutions across a variety of industries, such as e-commerce and digital services, machine learning and artificial intelligence, data management and analytics, and education technology and solutions.

Enfuse Solutions IPO details

22,37,600 of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 makes up Enfuse Solutions IPO, which is valued at ₹22.44 crore.There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

In addition to using the proceeds of the offering for working capital needs and other business purposes, the firm plans to repay a portion of its debt.

The registrar for the Enfuse Solutions IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, and the book running lead manager is Hem Securities Limited.

Enfuse Solutions IPO GMP today

Enfuse Solutions IPO GMP or grey market premium is +40. This indicates Enfuse Solutions share price were trading at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market, according to www.investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the price band and the current premium on the grey market, the estimated listing price of Enfuse Solutions shares is ₹136 apiece, or 41.67% more than the IPO price of ₹96.

Grey market activities for the past 13 sessions indicated that the IPO GMP was heading upward and that a good listing was anticipated. Analysts at investorgain.com estimate that the lowest GMP is ₹0 and the maximum GMP is ₹80.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

