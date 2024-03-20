Enser Communications IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Enser Communications Ltd received strong demand from investors. As the bidding for the public issue has ended, investors now await the Enser Communications IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today.

Enser Communications IPO opened for public subscription on March 15 and concluded on March 19. The Enser Communications IPO allotment date is March 20 and the equity shares of the company will be listed on NSE SME on March 22.

Investors can check the Enser Communications IPO allotment online on the website of IPO registrar. Enser Communications IPO registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

The IPO allotment status shows the number of shares being allotted in the issue. Investors whose bids have been rejected and did not receive the shares, will get refund of their application money. The company will initiate the refund process on March 21.

Meanwhile, the company will credit the share in the demat accounts of those investors who have received the Enser Communications IPO share allotment.

Investors can do the Enser Communications IPO allotment status check online by following the four easy steps mentioned below.

How to check Enser Communications IPO allotment status

Step 1: Visit the IPO Registrar website - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 2: Select “Enser Communications Limited’ in the dropdown menu

Step 3: Enter Client ID, Application No, or PAN

Step 4: Hit the ‘Search’ button

Your Enser Communications IPO allotment status will be visible on the screen.

Enser Communications IPO GMP Today

Enser Communications IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today is ₹0, as per market observers. This means that the Enser Communications shares are trading at par with their issue price in the grey market, without any premium or discount, at ₹70 apiece.

Enser Communications IPO Subscription Status

Enser Communications IPO has been subscribed 7.29 times in total as the public issue saw bids for 1.59 crore equity shares as compared to 21.92 lakh shares on the offer.

The IPO was subscribed 10.92 times in the retail category and 3.64 times in the Other category, as per the subscription data.

Enser Communications IPO Details

The bidding for Enser Communications IPO commenced on March 15 and ended on March 19, while the IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on today, March 20. Enser Communications IPO is an SME IPO and will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on March 22.

Enser Communications IPO price band was set at ₹70 per share and the company raised ₹16.17 crore from the fixed price issue that was entirely a fresh issue of 23.1 lakh shares. The IPO lot size was 2,000 shares.

Fast Track Finsec Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Enser Communications IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Enser Communications is a Business Process Management (BPM) services provider to companies in the insurance, e-commerce, education and travel sectors. The company has four main business verticals - Customer Acquisition Services, Customer services, IT infrastructure management services and Data management services.

