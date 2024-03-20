Enser Communications IPO allotment to be out today; Check GMP, allotment status, other key details of SME IPO
Enser Communications IPO allotment date is March 20 and the equity shares of the company will be listed on NSE SME on March 22.
Enser Communications IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Enser Communications Ltd received strong demand from investors. As the bidding for the public issue has ended, investors now await the Enser Communications IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today.
