Enser Communications IPO: Issue subscribed 3.23x on day 2, retail category fully booked; check GMP and other details
The Enser Communications IPO was subscribed over 3.23 times on the second day of bidding. The SME IPO received 74,60,000 shares against offered 23,10,000 shares.
BPM services provider Enser Communications initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on March 15. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO was subscribed over 3.23 times on the second day of bidding.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started