BPM services provider Enser Communications initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on March 15. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO was subscribed over 3.23 times on the second day of bidding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Enser Communications Limited, established in 2008, specializes in providing Business Process Management (BPM) services to enterprises operating across various sectors, including insurance, e-commerce, education, and travel.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the issue to invest in IT infrastructure, to meet the working capital requirements of the company, to meet the general corporate purpose and to meet issue expenses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the second day of subscription, the retail portion received 58,54,000 share applications, meanwhile, QIB category remained unsubscribed. On the other hand, NII category obtained 16,06,000 share applications. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Enser Communications IPO details The SME public issue will close for subscription on March 19, 2024. It is a fixed price offering totaling ₹16.17 crores and comprises a fresh issue of 23.1 lakh shares.

The price band of the SME IPO has been fixed at ₹70 per share.

The Enser Communications IPO presents a fixed price issue totaling ₹16.17 crores, exclusively comprising 23.1 lakh fresh shares. Interested investors have the option to bid for a minimum of 2000 shares, with subsequent bids to be made in multiples of this figure. For retail investors, the minimum investment requirement stands at ₹140,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fast Track Finsec Pvt Ltd serves as the book running lead manager for the Enser Communications IPO, with Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd appointed as the registrar for the issue. B.N. Rathi Securities is designated as the market maker for the Enser Communications IPO.

The Enser Communications IPO is anticipated to finalise its allotment process by Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Subsequently, it is scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME, with the tentative listing date set for Friday, March 22, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Enser Communications IPO GMP today The shares of Enser Communications IPO is currently unavailable in the grey market. This means that the Enser Communications IPO shares are trading at a premium of ₹0 in the grey market premium.

