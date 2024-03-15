Enser Communications IPO opens for subscription; 10 key things to know about the issue
Enser Communications IPO is a fixed price issue totalling ₹16.17 crore, consisting solely of 23.1 lakh fresh shares of face value of ₹10 each.
Enser Communications IPO saw a tepid response from buyers as the issue was subscribed 0.32 per cent by 12:35 pm on Friday, March 15. The issue opened for subscription on March 15 and will close on March 19.
