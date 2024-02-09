Entero Healthcare IPO: Issue receives tepid response from investors on Day 01; Check GMP, Entero IPO subscription status
The Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO price band has been set at ₹1,195 to ₹1,258 per equity share. The Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO date of subscription is from February 9 to February 13.
Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO opened for subscription today (Friday, February 09), and will close on Tuesday, February 13. The Entero Healthcare IPO was struggling to get through in its first day, competing with the other three IPOs that are closing today. Not much enthusiasm was expressed by the retail investors, and there was very little response from non-institutional investors. Since there are still two days remaining for subscription the Entero Healthcare IPO seems to have hope.
