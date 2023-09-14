Entero Healthcare Solutions files draft paper for IPO1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 05:14 PM IST
The company’s IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹1,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to 8.56 million shares
Mumbai: Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd, a pharma product distribution platform, has filed draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its initial public offering (IPO).
