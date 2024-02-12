Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO: 10 key risks investors should consider before subscribing to Entero IPO
Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO is worth ₹1,600 crore, with a fresh issue of ₹1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 4,769,475 equity shares. Promoters and other investors are selling shares worth up to ₹600 crore.
Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO opened for subscription on Friday, February 09, and will close on Tuesday, February 13. Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO strives to be completely booked on the second day. The retail and employee portions seem to be responding well. Reviews for the Entero Healthcare IPO from brokerage houses have been mixed. At the end of day 1, Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO subscription status was 10%.
