Entero Healthcare IPO allotment date: The Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, February 14). The investors who applied for the issue can check Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO opened for subscription on Friday, February 9, and closed on Tuesday, February 13. On day 3, Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO subscription status was 1.53 times. The Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO garnered tepid response from both retail and non-institutional investors (NII).

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start tomorrow (Thursday, February 15), for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts tomorrow itself.

The Entero Healthcare IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, February 16.

If you applied for the shares, here's how one could do a Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited IPO allotment status check.

If you have applied for the Entero IPO, you can do a Entero IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO allotment status of your application below: Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited IPO: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1

Visit the above link which will take you to Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5

Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6

Click submit after filling out the captcha.

How to check Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Entero IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO GMP today

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO GMP or grey market premium is +2. This indicates Entero Healthcare share price were trading at a premium of ₹2 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO expected listing price was ₹1,260 apiece, which is 0.16% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,258.

Based on last 13 sessions grey market activities, the current GMP ( ₹2) is showing signals towards the lower side. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹125, as per investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

