Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO allotment to be out today; GMP drops, steps to check Entero IPO allotment status
Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited IPO share allotment will be finalised today. Investors can check allotment status in the registrar's portal.
Entero Healthcare IPO allotment date: The Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, February 14). The investors who applied for the issue can check Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO opened for subscription on Friday, February 9, and closed on Tuesday, February 13. On day 3, Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO subscription status was 1.53 times. The Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO garnered tepid response from both retail and non-institutional investors (NII).
