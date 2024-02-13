Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO Day 3: Check GMP, subscription status, review, key dates, and other details
Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO, worth ₹1,600 crore, comprises a fresh issue of ₹1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to ₹600 crore. The company plans to use the net proceeds for working capital, growth initiatives, and corporate purposes.
Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO opened for subscription on Friday, February 09, and will close on Tuesday, February 13. The Entero Healthcare IPO hoped to get by on the last day of bidding with some positive response from retail investors but was not successful.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started