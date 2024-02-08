Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO: Entero Healthcare Solutions has raised ₹716 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO will open for subscription on Friday, February 9, 2024 and closes on February 13, 2024. The price band for the healthcare products manufacturer IPO has been fixed in the range of ₹1,195 to ₹1,258 per equity share of the face value of ₹10.

‘’Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited, has allotted 56,94,753 Equity Shares to 25 anchor investors and raised ₹716 crores ahead of company’s proposed IPO at the upper price band of ₹1258 per equity share with face value of ₹10 per share,'' said the firm in its statement to the stock exchanges.

