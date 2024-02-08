Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO: Firm mobilises ₹716 crore from anchor investors ahead of issue
Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO will open for subscription on Friday, February 9, 2024 and closes on February 13, 2024.
Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO: Entero Healthcare Solutions has raised ₹716 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO will open for subscription on Friday, February 9, 2024 and closes on February 13, 2024. The price band for the healthcare products manufacturer IPO has been fixed in the range of ₹1,195 to ₹1,258 per equity share of the face value of ₹10.
