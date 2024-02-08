Hello User
Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO: Firm mobilises 716 crore from anchor investors ahead of issue

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO: Firm mobilises 716 crore from anchor investors ahead of issue

Nikita Prasad

  • Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO will open for subscription on Friday, February 9, 2024 and closes on February 13, 2024.

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 1,195 to 1,258 per equity share of the face value of 10.

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO: Entero Healthcare Solutions has raised 716 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO will open for subscription on Friday, February 9, 2024 and closes on February 13, 2024. The price band for the healthcare products manufacturer IPO has been fixed in the range of 1,195 to 1,258 per equity share of the face value of 10.

‘’Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited, has allotted 56,94,753 Equity Shares to 25 anchor investors and raised 716 crores ahead of company’s proposed IPO at the upper price band of 1258 per equity share with face value of 10 per share,'' said the firm in its statement to the stock exchanges.

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
