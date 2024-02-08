Healthcare products distributor Entero Healthcare Solutions is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) this week. The IPO will open for subscription on February 9, 2024 and closes on February 13, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO price band is set at ₹1195 to ₹1258 per share of the face value of ₹10.

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved equity shares worth up to ₹8 crore, and a discount of ₹119 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation portion.

The promoters selling shareholders are Prabhat Agrawal, Prem Sethi, and OrbiMed Asia III Mauritius Limited. The biggest shareholder to sell is OrbiMed Asia III Mauritius Limited, which is offloading 3,815,580 equity shares. Prabhat Agrawal and Prem Sethi will sell 470,210 and 313,472 equity shares, respectively. Additional shareholders that are selling their shares include Novacare Drug Specialities Private Limited, which is selling up to 42,250 equity shares, and K.E. Prakash, who is selling up to 39,610 equity shares.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh offering to finance the following goals: financing the company's long-term working capital needs for Fiscal Years 2025 and 2026; pursuing inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions; and general corporate purposes. Repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings that the company has taken out may be done in full or in part.

Here are 10 important factors to consider before subscribing to the Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO - Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO date: The date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, February 09, and will close on Tuesday, February 13. Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO price band: The price band for the healthcare products manufacturer IPO has been fixed in the range of ₹ 1,195 to ₹ 1,258 per equity share of the face value of ₹ 10. Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO size: It is a book built issue of ₹ 1,600.00 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 0.79 crore shares aggregating to ₹ 1,000 crores and offer for sale of 0.48 crore shares aggregating to ₹ 600 crores. Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO lot size: Investors can bid for a minimum of 11 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹ 13,838, for NII is 15 lots (165 shares), amounting to ₹ 207,570, and for NII, it is 73 lots (803 shares), amounting to ₹ 1,010,174. Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO promoters: The promoters of the company are Prabhat Agrawal, Prem Sethi, and OrbiMed Asia III Mauritius Limited. Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO allotment date: The allotment for the Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO listing date: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, February 16, 2024. Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO book running managers: ICICI Securities Limited, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd (Formerly Idfc Securities Ltd), Jefferies India Private Limited, Jm Financial Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book running lead managers. Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO. Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO GMP: The shares of Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO are currently available at a premium of ₹ 150 in the grey market.

