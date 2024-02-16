Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO listing date today. What GMP, experts signal?

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited has been fixed on 16th February 2024 i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, shares of Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited will be listed on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session during Friday deals.

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, February 16, 2024, the equity shares of Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," the BSE notice says.

According to stock market experts, Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO received a lackluster response from investors, especially from retail investors. This means the primary market is out of any kind of buzz as the issue was overpriced by around 10-15 percent. This may impact Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO listing as well and the issue may have a discounted opening.

The grey market has also gone out of steam regarding Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO. According to market observers, shares of Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited are not available for trade in the gray market.

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO listing price prediction

Speaking on the fundamentals of Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited, Prathamesh P Masdekar, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, “The company's growth strategies include product portfolio expansion, increased customer reach, improved service levels, and technology-based solutions to boost its market share. The company replicates this approach while expanding into new geographies and continuously attracting distributor collaborations. The company has a record of sustained consolidated revenue from operations, growing at a CAGR of 36.2% during the FY21-23 period."

View Full Image Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Asked about the kind of listing that Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO may get, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "The public issue received muted response from the primary market investors. It could sail through due to the QIB investors otherwise the subscription status in the retail portion was highly disappointing. I am expecting a discounted listing of Entero Healthcare Solutions shares."

On Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO listing price, Arun Kejriwal said, "The public issue may list at a discount of ₹90 to ₹120, which means one can expect Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO listing price to be in ₹1,138 to ₹1,168 apiece."

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO GMP

As per the market observers, shares of the company are not available for trade in the grey market today. This means the grey market has gone out of steam regarding Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO.

