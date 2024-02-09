Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited has opened today and the public issue will remain open for bidders till 13th February 2024. The healthcare products distributor company has fixed Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO price band at ₹1195 to ₹1258 per equity share. The book build issue aims to raise 1600 crore out of which ₹1000 crore is aimed through issuance of fresh shares.

Ahead of the Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO subscription opening date, shares of Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited are available for trade in the grey market. According to stock market observers, shares of Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited are available at a premium of ₹126 in the grey market today.

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO subscription status

By 10:27 AM on day one of bidding, the book build issue has been subscribed 0.01 times whereas its retail portion has been booked 0.08 times. The employees' portion of the public issue has been subscribed 0.05 times.

Important Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO details

1] Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹126 in the grey market today, say market observers.

2] Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open till 13th February 2024.

3] Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO price: The healthcare products distributor company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹1195 to ₹1258 per equity share.

4] Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO size: The healthcare company aims to raise ₹1600 crore from this book build issue out of which ₹1000 is aimed via the issuance of fresh shares.

5] Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the book build issue comprises 11 company shares.

6] Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO allotment date: Finalization of the share allocation is most likely on 14th February 2024.

7] Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO listing date: In the wake of the T+3 listing rule, the book build issue is most likely to be listed on 16th February 2024 i.e. on Friday next week.

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO: Should you apply?

10] Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO review: Giving a 'subscribe' tag to the book build issue, Ventura Securities said, "Entero Healthcare Solutions has emerged as a significant player in India's healthcare distribution landscape, experiencing tremendous growth and building a robust network. Serving over 81,400 pharmacies and 3,400 hospitals, their reach is extensive, catering to both retail and institutional needs." The brokerage went on to add that Entero Healthcare Solutions experienced the most rapid expansion in operational scale among healthcare product distributors in India between FY19 and FY22.

BP Equities has also given a subscribe tag to the public issue saying, "The issue is valued at a P/E of 111.2x on the upper price band based on FY24E earnings, which we feel is fairly valued in comparison to its peer. We, therefore, recommend an SUBSCRIBE rating for the issue."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

