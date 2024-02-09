Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO opens today. GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?
Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO GMP today is ₹126, say market observers
Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited has opened today and the public issue will remain open for bidders till 13th February 2024. The healthcare products distributor company has fixed Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO price band at ₹1195 to ₹1258 per equity share. The book build issue aims to raise 1600 crore out of which ₹1000 crore is aimed through issuance of fresh shares.
