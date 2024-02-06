Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO: Price band set at ₹1,195-1,258 apiece; check issue details, key dates, more
The Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO price band has been set at ₹1,195 to ₹1,258 per equity share. The Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO date of subscription is from February 9 to February 13.
Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO price band: The Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹1,195 to ₹1,258 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, February 09, and will close on Tuesday, February 13. The allocation to anchor investors for the Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 08.
