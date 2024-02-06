Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO price band: The Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹1,195 to ₹1,258 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, February 09, and will close on Tuesday, February 13. The allocation to anchor investors for the Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 08. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The floor price and the cap price are 119.50 times and 125.80 times the face value of the equity shares respectively. As the company has incurred losses in the last three fiscals price to earnings is not applicable. Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO lot size is 11 equity shares and in multiples of 11 equity shares thereafter.

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved equity shares worth up to ₹8 crore, and a discount of ₹119 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation portion.

Tentatively, Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, February 14, and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, February 15, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Entero Healthcare Solutions share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, February 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO details Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO, which is worth 1,600 crore, comprises a fresh issue of ₹1000 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 4,769,475 equity shares by the promoters and other investors aggregating up to 600 crore.

The promoters selling shareholders are Prabhat Agrawal, Prem Sethi, and OrbiMed Asia III Mauritius Limited. The biggest shareholder to sell is OrbiMed Asia III Mauritius Limited, which is offloading 3,815,580 equity shares. Prabhat Agrawal and Prem Sethi will sell 470,210 and 313,472 equity shares, respectively. Additional shareholders that are selling their shares include Novacare Drug Specialities Private Limited, which is selling up to 42,250 equity shares, and K.E. Prakash, who is selling up to 39,610 equity shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The equity shares offered by Prabhat Agrawal, Prem Sethi and OrbiMed Asia III Mauritius Limited pursuant to the Offer for Sale, shall be considered as minimum promoter’s contribution and locked-in for a period of eighteen months from the date of Allotment (“Promoter’s Contribution"). Our Promoters’ shareholding in excess of 20% of the fully diluted post-Offer Equity Share capital shall be locked in for a period of six months from the Allotment," the company said in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh offering to finance the following goals: financing the company's long-term working capital needs for Fiscal Years 2025 and 2026; pursuing inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions; and general corporate purposes. Repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings that the company has taken out may be done in full or in part. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO's book running lead managers are ICICI Securities Limited, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd (formerly Idfc Securities Ltd), Jefferies India Private Limited, JM Financial Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited. The issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

According to the CRISIL Report, the company generated an operating income of ₹25,220.65 million in the Financial Year 2022 and is ranked among the top three distributors of healthcare products in India in terms of sales. In addition, the firm earned ₹25,000 million in operational income in just four years of operation, making it the fastest-growing distributor of healthcare products in India during the Financial Years 2019 and 2022.

Through its technology-driven, comprehensive pan-Indian healthcare product distribution network, the firm offers pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics reach and accessibility, adding value to the healthcare product manufacturers they partner with. Healthcare product makers will be able to reach a wider client base as of September 30, 2023, thanks to our nationwide network of 77 warehouses, last-mile delivery infrastructure, and partnerships with pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the RHP, the company's listed peer is MedPlus Health Services Limited (with a P/E of 177.21).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

