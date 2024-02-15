Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO to debut on the bourses tomorrow; here's what GMP signals ahead of listing
Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO opened for subscription on February 9 and closed on February 13, raising ₹716 crore from 25 anchor investors. Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO listing date is set for February 16, with the IPO allotment process finalised on February 14.
Entero Healthcare IPO listing date has been fixed for Friday, February 16. Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO allotment was finalised Wednesday, February 14. Entero Healthcare IPO allotment process began yesterday.On day 3, Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO subscription status was 1.53 times. The Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO garnered a lukewarm response from both retail and non-institutional investors (NII) all through the three days.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started