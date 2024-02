Entero Healthcare IPO listing date has been fixed for Friday, February 16. Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO allotment was finalised Wednesday, February 14. Entero Healthcare IPO allotment process began yesterday.On day 3, Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO subscription status was 1.53 times. The Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO garnered a lukewarm response from both retail and non-institutional investors (NII) all through the three days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initiation of the refund process has commenced today (Thursday, February 15) for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

Let's check what does Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing.

Entero Healthcare IPO GMP today or Entero Healthcare IPO grey market premium is +2. This indicates Entero Healthcare share price were trading at a premium of ₹2 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO expected listing price was ₹1,260 apiece, which is 0.16% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,258.

Based on last 14 sessions grey market activities, the current GMP ( ₹2) is showing signals towards the lower side. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹125, as per investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO details.

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO details Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO opened for subscription on Friday, February 9, and closed on Tuesday, February 13. The Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO price band was fixed in the range of ₹1,195 to ₹1,258 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO raised ₹716 crore from 25 anchor investors at the upper price band of ₹1,258 per equity share.

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO, which is worth ₹1,600 crore, comprises a fresh issue of ₹1000 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 4,769,475 equity shares by the promoters and other investors aggregating up to ₹600 crore.

The promoters selling shareholders are Prabhat Agrawal, Prem Sethi, and OrbiMed Asia III Mauritius Limited. The biggest shareholder to sell is OrbiMed Asia III Mauritius Limited, which is offloading 3,815,580 equity shares. Prabhat Agrawal and Prem Sethi will sell 470,210 and 313,472 equity shares, respectively. Additional shareholders that are selling their shares include Novacare Drug Specialities Private Limited, which is selling up to 42,250 equity shares, and K.E. Prakash, who is selling up to 39,610 equity shares.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh offering to finance the following goals: financing the company's long-term working capital needs for Fiscal Years 2025 and 2026; pursuing inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions; and general corporate purposes. Repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings that the company has taken out may be done in full or in part.

The Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO's book running lead managers are ICICI Securities Limited, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd (formerly Idfc Securities Ltd), Jefferies India Private Limited, JM Financial Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited. The issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

