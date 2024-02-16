Entero Healthcare Solutions share price makes a weak debut, stock lists with 2.3% discount at ₹1,228.70 apiece on NSE
Entero Healthcare Solutions share price made a weak debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Entero Healthcare Solutions share price was listed at ₹1,228.70 per share, 2.33% lower than the issue price of ₹1,258. On BSE, Entero Healthcare Solutions share price today was listed at ₹1,245 apiece, down 1.03% than the issue price.
