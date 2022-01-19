Entero plans IPO to expand operations

In FY20, Entero’s revenue grew to ₹1,349.7 crore (FY19: ₹293 crore), owing to organic and inorganic growth, according to rating agency India Ratings & Research in a note in February 2021. “The number of subsidiaries of the company increased to 18 at FYE20 from seven at FYE19, which was its first year of operations. The scale of the operations is likely to grow further in FY21 as the company continues to acquire new companies and increase its sales. The company achieved a revenue of ₹1,368.9 crore in 9MFY21," the rating agency said.