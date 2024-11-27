Enviro Infra Engineers IPO: After the end of bidding on Tuesday, applicants are eagerly waiting for the announcement of Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment status. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, the most likely Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing date is 29th November 2024 i.e. Friday this week. Hence, most likely, Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment date is 27th November 2024, i.e. today. Once the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment is finalised, applicants can check Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official website of Bigshare Services, the official registrar of the public issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, after the end of bidding for the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO and the Indian stock market snapping the two-day rally on Tuesday, grey market sentiments went down on Wednesday. According to stock market observers, Enviro Infra Engineers Limited shares are available at a premium of ₹50 in the grey market today.

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO GMP today As mentioned, Enviro Infra Engineers' IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹50, ₹5 lower than Tuesday's Enviro Infra Engineers' IPO GMP of ₹55. They said that grey market sentiment has decreased due to the Indian stock market snapping a two-day rally on Tuesday. Enviro Infra Engineers' IPO GMP rose from ₹23 to ₹55 in the last five sessions, and the grey market also paused after rising for five consecutive sessions.

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO subscription status In the three days of bidding, the book build issue was booked 89.90 times, the retail portion 24.48 times, the NII segment 153.80 times, and the QIB segment 157.05 times.

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment status check As mentioned above, after the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment status announcement, a bidder can check one's application status online by logging in at the BSE or the Bigshare Services website. For more convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link—bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx — or at the direct Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html.

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment status check BSE 1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the issue type option;

3] Select 'Enviro Infra Engineers Limited';

4] Fill the application number or PAN card details in the given space;

5] Click on 'I'm not a robot' and

6] Click on the 'Search' option.

Your Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment status check Bigshare 1] Login at the direct Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html;

2] Select 'Enviro Infra Engineers Limited' at the company name;

3] Select either of 'Application No/CAF no / Beneficiary ID / PAN Number';

4] Enter CAPTCHA; and

5] Click on the 'Search' option.