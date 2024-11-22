Explore
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Day 1 Live Updates: GMP, price band, subscription status, other details as issue opens today
LIVE UPDATES

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Day 1 Live Updates: GMP, price band, subscription status, other details as issue opens today

1 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2024, 09:25 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Enviro Infra Engineers IPO price band is set at 140 to 148 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company plans to raise 650.43 crore from the IPO.

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Enviro Infra Engineers IPO opens for subscription on November 22, and closes on November 26. (Photo: Company Website)Premium
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Enviro Infra Engineers IPO opens for subscription on November 22, and closes on November 26. (Photo: Company Website)

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Day 1 Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd hits the Indian primary market today, November 22. The mainboard IPO will remain open for applicants till November 26. The wastewater management company has fixed the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO price band at 140 to 148 per equity share. The company aims to raise 650.43 crore, of which 572.46 crore is expected through the issuance of fresh shares, while the remaining 77.97 crore will be raised from offer-for-sale (OFS). Enviro Infra Engineers shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE. Stay tuned to our Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Day 1 Live Blog for the latest updates.

22 Nov 2024, 09:25:18 AM IST

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Day 1 Live: Issue includes OFS worth ₹77.97 crore

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Day 1 Live: The 650.43-crore worth Enviro Infra Engineers IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 3.87 crore equity shares worth 572.46 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 52.68 lakh equity shares amounting to 77.97 crore.

22 Nov 2024, 09:04:16 AM IST

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Day 1 Live: Enviro Infra Engineers IPO price band set at ₹140-148 

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Day 1 Live: Enviro Infra Engineers IPO price band has been fixed 140 to 148 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company plans to raise 650.43 crore from the public issue.

22 Nov 2024, 08:56:41 AM IST

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Day 1 Live: Enviro Infra Engineers IPO opens for subscription today

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Day 1 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of wastewater management company Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd hits the Indian primary market today. Enviro Infra Engineers IPO is a book-built issue worth 650.43 crore which opens for subscription today, November 22, and will close on November 26. 

