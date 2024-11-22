LIVE UPDATES

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Day 1 Live Updates: GMP, price band, subscription status, other details as issue opens today

1 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2024, 09:25 AM IST

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Enviro Infra Engineers IPO price band is set at ₹ 140 to ₹ 148 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹ 650.43 crore from the IPO.