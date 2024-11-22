Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Day 1 Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd hits the Indian primary market today, November 22. The mainboard IPO will remain open for applicants till November 26. The wastewater management company has fixed the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO price band at ₹140 to ₹148 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹650.43 crore, of which ₹572.46 crore is expected through the issuance of fresh shares, while the remaining ₹77.97 crore will be raised from offer-for-sale (OFS). Enviro Infra Engineers shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE. Stay tuned to our Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Day 1 Live Blog for the latest updates.
