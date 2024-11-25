LIVE UPDATES

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO DAY 2 Live Updates: Issue booked 4.22x so far. Check GMP, subscription status, reviews, more

2 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2024, 10:48 AM IST

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO DAY 2 Live Updates: The issue opened for subscription on November 22, aiming to raise funds for working capital and growth. The company specialises in water treatment projects and has built 28 plants since 2017. The IPO price band is set between ₹ 140 to ₹ 148 per share.