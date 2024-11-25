Enviro Infra Engineers IPO DAY 2 Live Updates: The initial share offering of Enviro Infra Engineers, a company specializing in the development of turnkey projects for sewage treatment plants and sewerage systems, was fully subscribed on the first day of the offer on Friday.
According to data from the BSE, the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO received bids for 6,395,408 shares, compared to 3,079,360 shares available, resulting in a subscription rate of 2.08 times.
The non-institutional investor segment experienced a strong response, with subscriptions reaching 2.98 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) also showed substantial interest, subscribing 2.04 times, while retail individual investors (RIIs) contributed with 1.70 times subscription. The employee portion was booked 3.17 times.
On Thursday, Enviro Infra Engineers successfully raised approximately ₹195 crore from anchor investors. The company's initial public offering (IPO) is valued at ₹650 crore, with shares priced between ₹140 and ₹148 each. The IPO consists of a fresh issuance of 3.87 crore equity shares, along with a sale offer (OFS) of 52.68 lakh shares by the promoters.
Stay tuned for more updates
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO DAY 2 Live Updates: Here's all you need to know about the issue
The Enviro Infra Engineers IPO includes a new issuance of 3.87 crore equity shares and a sale of 52.68 lakh shares by the selling shareholders (promoters).
The company intends to use the proceeds from the new issue to achieve several objectives, including addressing the Working Capital Requirements; providing financial support to our subsidiary, EIEL Mathura Infra Engineers Private Limited (EIEL Mathura), for the construction of 60 MLD STP under the initiative titled ‘Mathura Sewerage Scheme’ in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, utilizing the Hybrid Annuity Based PPP Mode; paying off or partially settling certain existing borrowings; and facilitating growth through unspecified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO DAY 2 Live Updates: Issue subscribed 3x on third bidding day so far
The initial public offer of Enviro Infra Engineers IPO has been subscribed 3x on the second day of subscription today, at 10:12 IST, as per BSE data.
The initial share sale received bid for 9,23,10,162 shares against 3,07,93,600 shares on offer, according to BSE.
The portion for retail investors received 2.37 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 5.70 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) part is booked 2.05 times. The employee portion has been booked 4.62 times.
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO DAY 2 Live Updates: Here's all you need to know about the firm's business
Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd specializes in designing, constructing, operating, and maintaining Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) and Water Supply Scheme Projects (WSSPs) for government authorities and agencies. WWTPs include Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), Sewerage Schemes (SS), and Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs). WSSPs encompass Water Treatment Plants (WTPs), along with pumping stations and the installation of pipelines for water supply.
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO DAY 2 Live Updates: Check out Geojit Financial Services views on the issue
At the upper price band of ₹148, EIEL is available at a P/E of 23.9x (FY24), which appears to be fairly priced compared to listed peers. The ambitious initiatives of the Indian government, such as the Jal Jeevan Mission-Har Ghar Jal, AMRUT, the NAMAMI Gange Programme, and SWAJAL, present significant opportunities for the company's future growth.
With a robust order pipeline and consistent financial performance featuring industry-leading margins, the company is well-positioned for future success. We recommend “subscribe" rating for the issue for medium- to long-term investment.
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO DAY 2 Live Updates: Check out IPO reservation
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved up to 1,00,000 equity shares and a discount of ₹13 per share is being offered to eligible employees.
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO DAY 2 Live Updates: Here's what GMP signal's ahead of Day 2 bidding
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +52. This indicates Enviro Infra Engineers share price were trading at a premium of ₹52 in the grey market on Monday, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Enviro Infra Engineers share price was indicated at ₹200 apiece, which is 35.14% higher than the IPO price of ₹148.
Grey market activity over the prior nine sessions indicates that today's IPO GMP is positive and anticipates a successful listing. According to experts on investorgain.com, the lowest GMP is ₹0, and the maximum is ₹52.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.