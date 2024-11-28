Enviro Infra Engineers IPO: After the announcement of allotment status, lucky allottees eagerly await the declaration of the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing date. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule for the Indian primary market, the most likely Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing date is 29th November 2024, i.e., tomorrow. Those who have applied for the public issue can check the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official website of Bigshare Services — the official registrar of the book build issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the grey market has gone bullish on the public issue ahead of the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO share listing date. According to stock market observers, the Enviro Infra Engineers Limited shares are available at a premium of ₹57 in the grey market today.

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO GMP today As mentioned above, Enviro Infra Engineers IPO GMP (Grey Market Today) is ₹57, ₹7 higher than the early morning Enviro Infra Engineers' IPO GMP of ₹50. Market observers said the grey market sentiment has risen despite the stock market crash, which is praiseworthy. They said that a solid response by investors could be the reason for the bullish trend in the grey market regarding the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing price What does this Enviro Infra Engineers IPO GMP mean? The market observers said that Enviro Infra Engineers IPO GMP today is ₹57, which means the grey market is expecting that Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing price would be around ₹205 ( ₹148 + ₹57). In other words, the grey market expects around a 39 per cent listing gain for the lucky allottees allotted Enviro Infra Engineers shares through the allotment process.

However, stock market experts maintained that there are better indicators than grey market sentiment for assessing the potential listing gain from any public issue. They said that the grey market has no connection with the company's balance sheet and is non-regulated. So, one should stick with one's conviction, which one has developed after scanning the company's financials before making an investment decision in the public offer.

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment status check online As mentioned above, bidders can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE or the Bigshare Services website. For more convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link—bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx—or at the direct Bigshare Services link—ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html.