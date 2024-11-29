Enviro Infra Engineers IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Enviro Infra Engineers Limited has been declared on 29 November 2024, which is today. According to the BSE notice, Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing date has been fixed on Friday, November 29, 2024. Enviro Infra Engineers shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE in a Pre-Special Session during Friday deals. Enviro Infra Engineers shares would become available for trade from 10:00 AM during Friday sessions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market investors, the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing may take place at a robust premium. They said that company shares garner interest in both primary and grey markets, and this trend is expected to continue in the secondary market. They also noted that the company has sustained business in the water treatment segment, which faces limited challenges and competition. As the demand in the company's business area is expected to move further upward, the sustained business of Enviro Infra Engineers Limited is also expected to remain sustainable.

Market experts said that the stock market crash on Thursday could be a taper for Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing and scheduled at least ₹40 to ₹45 per share premium. Enviro Infra Engineers' IPO listing price may be around ₹190 apiece. However, the grey market is expecting a premium of ₹57, which means the grey market is expecting Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing price to be around ₹205 ( ₹148 + ₹57), around 39 per cent higher than the upper price band of the public issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing price prediction Speaking on Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, "Enviro Infra Engineers Limited has a sustained business model in the water treatment segment. The demand in the company's area of business is expected to ascend further, which signals an uptick in the sustained business of Enviro Infra Engineers Limited. However, weak sentiments in the secondary market may be a taper for Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing premium. However, a robust listing premium in such a weak stock market can't be ruled out."

On the expected premium that one can expect on Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing date, Akriti Mehrotra, Research Analyst at StoxBox, said, “Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. (EIEL) is expected to make a strong debut on the stock market, with a premium of approximately 35% on the upper price band, reflecting robust investor interest, as indicated by the subscription rate of 89.90 times. The company operates in India's rapidly growing water and wastewater treatment sector, fueled by increasing water demand, urbanization, and supportive government initiatives like the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) and Namami Gange."

Photo: Courtesy mintgenie

"Given the strong investor interest, robust fundamentals, and positive market sentiment, the stock is expected to list with a significant premium of around 35%. However, the actual listing performance could be influenced by broader market conditions. The long-term performance will depend on the company's ability to execute projects efficiently, manage costs, and adapt to evolving industry dynamics," said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing price Asked about the minimum listing gain that one can expect, Arun Kejriwal said, “With a conservative assessment, one can expect Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing price with a premium of ₹40 to ₹45. So, Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing price could be in the range of ₹190 in bear case."

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO GMP today According to market observers, Enviro Infra Engineers IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹57, which means the grey market expects that Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing price will be around ₹205. So, the grey market is expecting around a 39 per cent listing gain for the lucky allottees.