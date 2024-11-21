Enviro Infra Engineers IPO opens tomorrow. Latest GMP, review, other details in 10 points

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Enviro Infra Engineers Limited is set to hit the Indian primary market on 22nd November 2024, i.e. tomorrow. The wastewater management company has fixed the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO price band at ₹140 to ₹148 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹650.43 crore, of which ₹572.46 crore is expected through the issuance of fresh shares. The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The mainboard IPO will remain open for applicants until 26th November 2024.

Meanwhile, company shares have become available in the grey market before the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO opening date. According to stock market observers, Enviro Infra Engineers Limited shares are available at a premium of ₹23 in the grey market today.

2] Enviro Infra Engineers IPO date: The public issue will open on 22 November 2024 and remain open until 26 November 2024.

3] Enviro Infra Engineers IPO price: The wastewater management company has fixed the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO price band at ₹140 to ₹148 per equity share.

4] Enviro Infra Engineers IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹650.43 crore, out of which ₹572.46 crore is expected through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹77.97 crore is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route.

5] Enviro Infra Engineers IPO lot size: A bidder can apply for the public issue in lots, and one log of the book build issue comprises 101 company shares.

6] Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 27th November 2024, i., on Wednesday next week.

7] Enviro Infra Engineers IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed official registrar of the public offer.

8] Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Lead Manager: Hem Securities has been appointed lead manager of the initial offering.

9] Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing date: The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The most likely date for the share listing is 29th November 2024.