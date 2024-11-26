Enviro Infra Engineers IPO subscribed 89.90 times on day 3 of issue, QIBs bid highest; Latest GMP here

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO: On the third day of public subscription, the IPO was oversubscribed 89.90 times. The QIB portion was booked the most, with 157.05 times the shares on offer. The NII quota followed suit, garnering 153.80 times bids.

The retail portion was subscribed 24.48 times on the third and final day of the IPO, according to data collected from the BSE website.

Enviro Infra Engineers successfully raised approximately ₹195 crore from anchor investors. The company's initial public offering (IPO) is valued at ₹650 crore, with shares priced between ₹140 and ₹148 each. The IPO consists of a fresh issuance of 3.87 crore equity shares, along with a sale offer (OFS) of 52.68 lakh shares by the promoters.

