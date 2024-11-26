Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Enviro Infra Engineers IPO subscribed 89.90 times on day 3 of issue, QIBs bid highest; Latest GMP here

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO subscribed 89.90 times on day 3 of issue, QIBs bid highest; Latest GMP here

Nikita Prasad

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO price: The wastewater management company has fixed the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO price band at 140 to 148 per equity share.

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO: On the third day of public subscription, the IPO was oversubscribed 89.90 times. The QIB portion was booked the most, with 157.05 times the shares on offer. The NII quota followed suit, garnering 153.80 times bids.

The retail portion was subscribed 24.48 times on the third and final day of the IPO, according to data collected from the BSE website.

Enviro Infra Engineers successfully raised approximately 195 crore from anchor investors. The company's initial public offering (IPO) is valued at 650 crore, with shares priced between 140 and 148 each. The IPO consists of a fresh issuance of 3.87 crore equity shares, along with a sale offer (OFS) of 52.68 lakh shares by the promoters.

On the other hand, Enviro Infra Engineers IPO of 650 crore is priced between 140 and 148 each. The city-based company's proposed IPO consists of a fresh issuance of 3.87 crore equity shares, alongside an OFS component that includes 52.68 lakh shares being sold by the promoters.

Giving a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said, "Enviro Infra's IPO has garnered significant attention in the first two days of bidding. While the company reported impressive growth in FY24, with revenue soaring over 115% and Profit After Tax (PAT) more than doubling, recent quarterly results show a decline in revenue and PAT. Additionally, the company's assets increased from 761.90 crore to 812.87 crore in Q1FY25, but at the cost of a rise in net borrowings, which jumped from 235 crore to 305 crore. So, high-risk investors can apply for the public issue for listing gain only."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
